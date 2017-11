Taylor was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and she certainly wowed the crowd. Her first performance was the track “…Ready For It?” in which she showed off some dance moves, and had people talking about her jewel-encrusted snake microphone.

She followed that with a more subdued acoustic performance of “Call it What You Want,” although she kept the snake theme going with a sweater with a snake on it. You can watch it HERE.