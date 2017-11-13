DIY Wine Bottle Christmas Tree

If you’re anything like me, you go through your fair-share of wine and the empty bottles & corks sure add up. I’ve seen tons of crafts that have inspired gifts and decorations using corks, but it’s rare I find something to do with my empty bottles.
However, a new trend that I spotted on Instagram has given me some serious craft-envy. Move over, Douglas Fir, we have a more exciting tradition to start.
If you hang onto your empty bottles, this should be a breeze. If not, well, you have plenty of time to work on growing your collection. 😉