NORTHFIELD, OH, Nov. 16, 2017—Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park announces that the Mariah Carey show, scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, has been cancelled.

The show will not be rescheduled.

Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be notified and automatically refunded.

Those who purchased tickets from the Rocksino Box Office can bring their tickets in for a full refund. The Rocksino Box Office is open daily 1pm – 9pm.