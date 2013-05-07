Charles Ramsey, Local Hero, Now Internet Sensation Gets A Mention From McDonald’s

Filed Under: Amanda Berry, Charles Ramsey, Charles Ramsey Auto-Tune, Cleveland Missing woment case, Gina DeJesus, McDonal'ds Mentions Charles Ramsey, Michelle Knight, Ohio Missing Persons Case, Ohio Missing Women Case
CLEVELAND, OH, - MAY 07: The smashed front door of the house where, on Monday, three women who had disappeared as teenagers approximately ten years ago were found alive on May 7, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. Amanda Berry, who went missing in 2003, Gina DeJesus, who went missing in 2004, and Michele Knight, who went missing in 2002, were all found alive in the same house. Three suspects, all brothers, have been taken into custody. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
(credit: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

It was an amazing turn of events in the missing persons case of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, all have been missing for over 10 years. As we watched the story unfold, there was one moment during this sensational story that stood out from last night’s events, and that was when John Kosich interviewed Charles Ramsey on the scene with WEWS News Channel 5.

Ramsey is the neighbor who called 911 bringing police to the house where the three missing women had been held captive for 10 years.

Charles Ramsey Interview

As the interview went on, you already knew it was going to go viral, especially when Ramsey began to share his own thoughts about when Amanda Berry got his attention for help…. and viral it went.

Ramsey is now hailed as a Cleveland Hero, an internet sensation and within hours of all of this, his interview has been auto-tuned.

Charles Ramsey Auto-Tune

In the beginning of the interview, Ramsey says, “I put down my McDonald’s…” Now he got a mention from fast food giant McDonald’s. @McDonaldsCorp tweeted: “We salute the courage of Ohio kidnap victims & respect their privacy. Way to go Charles Ramsey — we’ll be in touch.”

You have to wonder what McD’s has in store for Ramsey…. Big Macs for life? All the Fries guaranteed fresh for life (don’t you hate it when you get soggy old ones? Ain’t nobody got time for that). Seriously though, it is great he is being recognized for doing the right thing, which in this case turned out to be spectacular and we sure are glad he was there and heard Amanda Berry’s call for help, and called 911 instead of finishing his Quarter Pounder and moving on.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live