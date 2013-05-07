Charles Ramsey, Local Hero, Now Internet Sensation Gets A Mention From McDonald’s

It was an amazing turn of events in the missing persons case of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, all have been missing for over 10 years. As we watched the story unfold, there was one moment during this sensational story that stood out from last night’s events, and that was when John Kosich interviewed Charles Ramsey on the scene with WEWS News Channel 5.

Ramsey is the neighbor who called 911 bringing police to the house where the three missing women had been held captive for 10 years.

Charles Ramsey Interview

As the interview went on, you already knew it was going to go viral, especially when Ramsey began to share his own thoughts about when Amanda Berry got his attention for help…. and viral it went.

Ramsey is now hailed as a Cleveland Hero, an internet sensation and within hours of all of this, his interview has been auto-tuned.

Charles Ramsey Auto-Tune

In the beginning of the interview, Ramsey says, “I put down my McDonald’s…” Now he got a mention from fast food giant McDonald’s. @McDonaldsCorp tweeted: “We salute the courage of Ohio kidnap victims & respect their privacy. Way to go Charles Ramsey — we’ll be in touch.”

You have to wonder what McD’s has in store for Ramsey…. Big Macs for life? All the Fries guaranteed fresh for life (don’t you hate it when you get soggy old ones? Ain’t nobody got time for that). Seriously though, it is great he is being recognized for doing the right thing, which in this case turned out to be spectacular and we sure are glad he was there and heard Amanda Berry’s call for help, and called 911 instead of finishing his Quarter Pounder and moving on.