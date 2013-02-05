Jaci’s Canine Corner: A Warning To Pet Owners

Having spent most of my life training, rescuing and fostering pets, I have become part of a “rescuer’s network that works all across the state, and often helps canines in need all over the country. One thing that is great about this network, as that we share information fast – if your dog is lost, drop me a line – I can send it out to fellow rescuers and everyone in the network will be on the lookout. This is a valuable tool to have.

They also send me warnings, such as one I received this morning, what appears to be a deliberate act of cruelty to a family pet possibly taken right from the owner’s property. I thought it should be passed on so that we are all aware that this happens, although this marks a specific area, don’t think for one second you’re area is safe; the creeps are out there, sadly. This isn’t the 1st case I’ve heard like this.

Here is the warning letter I received:

“Just wanted to give you heads up on something with Petey yesterday. My parents house in Chesterland has a huge yard and an invisible fence. Somehow Petey ended up outside of the invisible fence territory, we don’t know if he jumped over the invisible fence or someone took him out. My parents looked outside and didn’t see him and went looking for him. Well, someone tied him on a choker to tree real tight so he was chocking and whimpering and his neck was all swollen. It was in the area where the swamps are, no one ever goes there, so we think it was done intentionally. If my parents were at work or something and did not notice so quickly that he was gone, he would have probably choked to death. He still had his collar with all tags on and his invisible fence. No one called us to tell us that they found him so we really don’t know what to think other than this might have been an act of cruelty and some really sick person lives close by Just wanted to give you heads up and maybe you could send out a warning email. The area where this happened is Birchwood Drive, Chesterland, Ohio, by Mayfield and Caves Rds, by Metzembaum park.”

I do maintain that an invisible fence is a great concept, just remember that even though it prevents your dog from getting out, it also lets things you might not want in. Yes, someone can come into an actual fenced in area, but not as easily without you noticing. So please, keep your eyes open for suspicious behavior, and always always always supervise your pets when they are outside.

You can always email me at jaci@new102.com if you have a lost pet and I will send it out to the rescuers network, also if you see suspicious behavior feel free to post it on the Paws For A Difference Facebook Page.