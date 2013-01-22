Canine Corner: Keep Your Pets Safe From The Cold

Baby – it’s COLD outside – but we don’t think too much of it for our furry companions – they have a winter coat, right? Right?

Wrong.

Although they do sport their own fur coats – do not mistake it as sufficient protection from the severe winter elements. Remember that ice and snow get packed in between their paws and can be painful. Walking through sidewalk salt is another danger to pet’s paws that leaves them dry and cracked. When the windchill temperatures are below freezing – for us, it takes about 30 minutes for the 1st signs of frostbite to kick in on exposed skin – remember that your pup’s paws are exposed to the elements. Those little booties are a great idea (if your dog can keep them on. If not – be aware of how long your dog is exposed to the weather. I let my pups out for 5 minutes max at a time in this weather. Always supervise them – and always be sure they are wearing a collar with identification during a snow storm. More dogs are lost during the winter as snow and wind mask their familiar scents – and they are easily lost.

So even if your dog wants to be with you as you’re clearing out the drive way, it’s best to leave him inside where it’s warm for his own safety. Also resist the urge to take him on car trips where he’ll be waiting in the car – for any amount of time. Your car gets cold fast.

See the ASPCA’s tips for keeping your pets safe during severe weather.