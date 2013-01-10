Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Present “The Golden Globes Drinking Game”

Is there anything better to pass the “down time” of winter than Awards Season? I love it! As you’ve probably already heard the dynamic duo from (what I think are some of the best years on) SNL, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the less formal (and uptight) award ceremony this Sunday (January 13th).

Tina Fey was quoted in an interview to Huff Post TV, “it’s a kind of very sloppy, loud party, and that seemed like our kind of thing.”

This is one awards ceremony I’ve got to see…. and I have to play the game too…

Here are the rules via Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (courtesy of Huffinton Post):

*Any time an actress cries in a speech, drink

*Any time you see a person actively not listening to someone onstage, drink

*Any time someone says, “I didn’t prepare anything!” drink

*Any time anyone thanks Harvey Weinstein, eat a meatball sub

*Any time they show Judi Dench, take off an article of clothing

*Any time Maggie Smith wins, take off an article of clothing

Well, even if you don’t play the game – the rules are certainly worth a laugh. Can’t wait for the Golden Globes now…