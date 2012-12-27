‘Les Miserables’ The Movie; Will You See It?

Somehow, we have gotten into the habit of looking at any major Hollywood film version of literature and theater as an art form of disappointment, and Hollywood actors as inferior to stage actors when it comes to classics. But is that really fair? On the other end, there are many people who judge it because of the fact it is a literary gem – you know the type – culture? Ewwww.

Being from the theater community, I can tell you there is even more buzz and apprehension from actors and directors about the movie version of Les Miserables, which opened yesterday. Why? Most of them are purists; they’ve studied, played and directed actors as the characters, agonized over the details of the time period and the psychology of the characters as well as Victor Hugo. Some have even read the 1200+ book (which just so happens to contain the longest sentence ever written – not an “easy read” exactly). They all know the amazing story by heart.

What is the story exactly? In a nutshell, it’s a tale of a man turned convict (Valjean) to keep his sister and her children from starving; he does 19 years of hard labor, breaks parole and the officer (Javert) who relentlessly hunts him due to his own beliefs that criminals remain criminals; redemption is not possible, (except of course, that it is). Add in the character of Fantine, a victim of the wide spread poverty, desperate to support her innocent daughter Cosette, sent to live with a less than respectable family (the Thenardiers) who treat Cosette as an indentured servant while the money sent to support her is used to spoil their own daughter Eponine, add a dash of romance and stirrings of a revolution against the crown and you have an epic tale of hope, compassion, determination, survival, humanity and of course redemption that leaves you looking deeper into gray of what’s right and wrong. It really is a fantastic story. But I digress, the question is, will you go see it? Do you think it’ll be better than the stage version? Check out the trailer:

Also, check out the 10th Anniversary Tour… it may help you decide whether to see the new movie on the big screen or wait for a live show (there is nothing quite like the buzz of a live production performed in front of you).

Also, see what the critics are saying – it seems to be more positive then negative.

And finally, if you’re interested in the story, and really don’t want to hear songs about such an epic tale, and really rather not read the massive book, you’re in luck. There is an excellent film version (1998) starring Liam Neeson (Valjean), Geoffrey Rush (Javert) and Uma Thurman (Fantine).

Either way, the most recent movie is creating a lot of Oscar buzz and has already a few nominations for the Golden Globes, so the story of Les Mis will be topical for a while – at least through Oscars anyway.