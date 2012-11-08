Why You Might Want To Reconsider Unfriending On Facebook

It’s been referred to as a Facebook Crash Diet or a Facebook Cleanse in Huff Post Tech article The Perils of Unfriending, but is it wise? Writer Danny Rubin thinks it isn’t and advises why you might want to think twice before going on a deleting rampage on Facebook.

He claims that every person you delete on Facebook is one less networking opportunity gone for the future, and when you least expect it, you might need a person you haven’t seen or heard from in a decade. Personally, I get this, as it’s happened to me. I’ll use my example. I have a theater background, and also have worked in canine rescue for years. I was contacted by a family member of a fellow actor I costarred with and hadn’t seen for at least 12 years. It turned out, that my former costar had passed away suddenly, and she had 2 bigs dogs that she adored, but the family had no idea of where to turn about their care. They didn’t want them to end up in a pound and weren’t able to keep them. Bingo – I get a Facebook message concerning the situation because I was friends with her – and I was happy to help the family.

The point is, you never know when you’re going to need that friend from 2nd grade who became a savvy Realtor when you need to sell your home in wintry Cleveland fast so you can take your dream job in Barbados (well, maybe not, but you get the point… besides, a girl can dream, right?)