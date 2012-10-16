What Is So Appealing About AMC’s Walking Dead?

In a nutshell? It’s incredibly entertaining, and incredibly realistic. Scene: You’re a police officer with a normal, happy life, until one day on the job, you try to catch a couple of bad guys and get shot. You wake up from a coma, in an abandoned hospital that looks more like a war zone and no living person in sight. Strange evidence everywhere that makes no sense and sights that genuinely scare you. That’s how the series begins with the main character Rick Grimes.

I’ll be the first to admit I thought of stories centering around zombies were ridiculous – but there is something about AMC’s The Walking Dead that makes it believable (if only for the hour you’re watching it). It’s the kind of show that makes you think, “that could happen…” when you’re taking out the trash alone at night. It’s like an action packed Hollywood thriller that keeps going and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

It has all the right elements – the vulnerability and somewhat volatile plight of the characters, fighting against impossible odds trying desperately to cling to humanity in a world where the dead roam hungrily, and the thriller element of what can’t be seen around the corner. You learn in the first episode that it’s best to avoid the “walkers” – that noise, movement and light attract them (so think twice before firing a gun to kill one – it’s sure to bring others).

But don’t trust me – just watch the 1st episode of season 1. The Zombie Apocalypse is addictive, and it’s more likely than not that you’ll get hooked. The Walking Dead Season 3 Premiere broke cable records for a reason…. and yes – I do recommend starting at season 1 episode 1.

If you are planning to start at the beginning, there are SPOILERS in the following video for the 1st episode… so turn back now